Valero to close Benicia refinery by 2026 as oil companies face increased oversight in CA

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- A major Bay Area oil refinery has announced it plans to close or restructure its operations by next year. Valero says by April 2026, its Benicia refinery will be shut down.

More than 400 people are employed there. The refinery is one of Solano County's largest employers.

In a statement, the Valero Corporation announced it has told the California Energy Commission that it intends to idle, restructure or cease refining operations in Benicia.

The news comes as oil companies face increased oversight in the state.

The company was hit with an $82 million fine in 2024 for at least 15 years of unreported toxic emissions from its Benicia refinery.

Valero is the latest oil company to shutter a California refinery.

Phillips 66 plans to close two refineries in Los Angeles County.

Phillips and Marathon plan to convert two gasoline refineries in Contra Costa County into biorefineries.

And Chevron moved its San Ramon headquarters to Texas last year.

Benicia's city manager says: "Benicia has shown time and again that we are resilient. Over the past two years, we've faced tough budget challenges and worked hard to strengthen our economic foundation - and we will continue to move forward together."