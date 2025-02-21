NorCal gas prices have risen since Martinez Refinery fire, petroleum watchdog says

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- California's petroleum watchdog is keeping track of how the Martinez Refinery fire is affecting gas prices.

The state's Division of Petroleum Market Oversight says the site does nearly 10% of all of California's crude oil refining, but operations are offline for the foreseeable future.

On February 1, a fire at the Martinez Refinery sent black smoke billowing into the sky. A report showed the fire released several toxic chemicals into the air over surrounding Martinez neighborhoods.

A letter from the watchdog says the company couldn't even begin to assess the damage until late last week due to an OSHA investigation.

Northern California gas prices have increased by 42 cents per gallon since the fire.

California now has the highest average gas price in the country, according to AAA.

The average price per gallon in San Francisco is $5.16 and $5 in San Jose. Compare that to the national average of $3.16.