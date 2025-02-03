Many Martinez residents angry after recent refinery fire that prompted shelter-in-place orders

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews at the Martinez Refining Company now have control of a fire that sent black smoke billowing into the sky Saturday.

The refinery issued a Community Warning System Level 1 notification Sunday due to contaminated water runoff. It did say that runoff is contained to their property.

Residents like Justin Gomez, who evacuated with his family, are angry about the fire saying this is just the most recent in what has been a series of incidents at this facility.

"When we noticed towering plumes of black smoke in the air, coupled with a very loud rumbling sound, it just felt like the worst possible case scenario could happen," Gomez said.

Six people required medical attention because of the fire but no longer need care.

In the latest update, Martinez Refining Company addressed what led to this fire, saying that it happened during the preparation for planned maintenance on one of the refinery's process units. Two workers encountered a leak of hydrocarbon material as they opened equipment and that material caught fire.

Tony Semenza worked on the property many years ago and is currently part of an oversight group.

"I think, overall, the response was good. They had Contra Costa Fire come in immediately and then the Petro-Chemical mutual aid was called, and they responded quickly, so I think they had the responders that were there," Semenza said.

But some community members say enough is enough.

"We want to see the refinery shut down," Gomez said.

"In all honesty, the refinery needs to be shut down at this point," said Felix Sanchez of Martinez.

"It's just incident after incident after incident, and at a certain point for us as community members, it just feels like incompetence," Gomez said.

On Sunday, a health advisory remained in effect for the area, even with the rain.

The refinery has apologized for the disruption and the concern the incident has caused.

Statement issued by Martinez Refining Company:

INCIDENT RESPONSE UPDATE

Martinez Refining Company (MRC) and Mutual Aid Firefighters continue to have the small residual fire under their control. You may continue to see minimal smoke until further notice. Flaring continues with the potential for intermittent flaring throughout the week. Refinery operating units have been shut down except required utility systems.

At 5:10 p.m., on Sunday, February 2, 2025, MRC reported a Community Warning System Level 1 notification for firefighting water runoff containing hydrocarbons that overflowed one of the refinery's wastewater containment ponds. The runoff is currently contained on refinery property, and we are deploying boom to contain the water, and we are using equipment to remove the runoff and transport it to the Refinery's water treatment system.

Our top priorities remain the safety and security of responders, as well as maximizing protection of public health and safety. As previously reported, six workers were observed by medical personnel, and there were no serious injuries.

INCIDENT BACKGROUND

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2025, two workers were opening equipment at the refinery in preparation for planned maintenance on one of the refinery's process units. Upon opening the equipment, the workers encountered a leak of hydrocarbon material. The workers immediately evacuated the area, and the material subsequently caught fire. Both of those workers were transported offsite for medical evaluation and released. The fire then spread within the immediate vicinity.

MRC's fire crews quickly responded and began suppressing the fire. They called for mutual aid from industry partners and support from Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ConFire).

To manage the response, MRC, ConFire, and the Martinez Police Department formed a Unified Command, which allows multiple agencies and organizations to effectively work together. By approximately 8:30 p.m., the fire was suppressed to the point the Unified Command transitioned back to MRC, which continues to manage the incident response with continuing support from our mutual aid partners.

INVESTIGATION

We are deeply sorry for the disruption and concern this incident has caused the community. After the response is complete, we will thoroughly investigate the incident in accordance with the Contra Costa County Industrial Safety Ordinance (ISO) to identify the root cause and take appropriate corrective actions. We will continue to work collaboratively with all agencies involved, and thank our employees, mutual aid partners, and agency representatives for their support in responding to the incident.

HEALTH GUIDANCE

Contra Costa Health has issued the following message: "Contra Costa Health (CCH) recommends that residents of Martinez, parts of Pacheco and Clyde who have respiratory sensitivity remain indoors with doors and windows shut today while smoke continues to clear from a fire at Martinez Refining Company (MRC). A map of the affected area will be available at cwsalerts.com while this health advisory remains in effect. CCH will notify the community when the health advisory is lifted."

ABOUT FLARING

Flares are an essential part of a refinery's integrated, engineered safety systems, which are designed to safely manage excess gases through efficient, effective combustion. In addition to seeing the flare, you may feel a rumbling sound which is the result of the mixing of vapors, air and steam during the flaring process. You can learn more about flaring on our website: https://martinezrefiningcompany.com/about-flaring/.

MRC FENCELINE MONITORING

MRC's fenceline air monitoring program uses high-tech sensors to monitor in "real time" specific emissions that may cross the facility's fenceline. Our systems monitor, record, and report multiple compounds. You are welcome to view real-time fenceline measurements at our air monitoring website: http://www.fenceline.org/martinez/. All our fenceline paths are online and working.

CLAIMS

If you have a concern related to the incident, MRC has set up a claims line. Please call 800-542-7113 and leave the following information:

Full Name

Complete Address

Telephone Number

Email address

In addition, please describe the concern you would like to discuss, and a company representative will return your call.

FUTURE UPDATES

Further updates will be posted on MRC's social media and website (www.martinezrefiningcompany.com). Community inquiries can be made to 925-313-3601.