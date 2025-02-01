Public health advisory issued for Martinez, Pacheco due to reported flare up at Martinez refinery

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews in Contra Costa County on Saturday are responding to a level 2 hazmat at the Martinez Refining Company.

"A public health advisory has been issued for Martinez and Pacheco," according to a message from Contra Costa County Community Warning System posted on X.

There are reports of fire and smoke being seen.

A district supervisor told ABC7's Anser Hassan there are no evacuations at this time, no shelter-in-place order and all personnel have been accounted for.

Officials wrote the incident at the Martinez Refining Company could affect individuals with respiratory sensitivities.

"Most people will not be affected. Eye, skin, nose, or throat irritation may be possible for some people in the affected area. If people experience any irritation, advise them to go inside and rinse any irritated area of their body with water. Handle this as advisory information only. For more info go to cchealth.org/hazmat."

No injuries have been reported.

It's uknown the origin of the fire and smoke.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.