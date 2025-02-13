Martinez refinery fire released cancer-causing chemicals into air, new report shows

Contra Costa Health Department's report says the fire at the Martinez Refining Company this month released cancer-causing chemicals into the air.

Contra Costa Health Department's report says the fire at the Martinez Refining Company this month released cancer-causing chemicals into the air.

Contra Costa Health Department's report says the fire at the Martinez Refining Company this month released cancer-causing chemicals into the air.

Contra Costa Health Department's report says the fire at the Martinez Refining Company this month released cancer-causing chemicals into the air.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Less than two weeks after a fire at the Martinez Refining Company sent plumes of black smoke into the air, the Contra Costa Health Department released a new report. The report shows the fire released several toxic chemicals into the air over surrounding Martinez neighborhoods.

Some of those chemicals known to cause things like cancer, heart disease, and lung disease at high levels.

"Our monitoring team did not detect levels that were at a high enough concentration that they were meeting levels of concern for many of these chemicals," said Nicole Heath of Contra Costa health.

Heath says strong winds likely helped to mitigate some of those chemicals and push them away from local neighborhoods.

A stroke of dumb luck, says Justin Gomez, of Healthy Martinez.

RELATED: Many Martinez residents angry after recent refinery fire that prompted shelter-in-place orders

"As a father of young children, I wonder what the long-term effects are choosing to raise my family in the shadow of this refinery," Gomez said.

Gomez says he wants to see to see the refinery be held firmly responsible.

"It feels like they've operated with impunity. They get slapped with a fine here or there but it feels like the way they operate, they're able to conflict harm as a part of their business model," he said.

County leaders say they have heard those concerns from Martinez residents.

ABC7 News spoke with several supervisors who say they're actively working to hold the refining company accountable.

RELATED: Martinez residents demand accountability over recurring refinery fires

That includes Supervisor John Gioia, who says local leaders are working on an audit of the refinery.

"The refinery needs to take steps to correct whatever did cause this fire. And there have been too many incidents at this refinery over the past few years," Gioia said.

As for Gomez, while he's happy some action is being taken, he says the experience has made him question whether living in the city he loves is actually worth it.

"I felt like maybe this was a bad choice to be in Martinez. But we love it there and we're committed," said Gomez.

County supervisors say they plan on holding a town hall for residents to express their concerns in March.