Martinez residents demand accountability over recurring refinery fires

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Residents in Martinez underscored their safety concerns just two days after a devastating refinery fire sent many into panic mode with smoke and flames that were seen in nearby neighborhoods.

"The fire is still burning. There is still some type of hydrocarbon material in the pipes. But the refinery has been shut down," said Contra Costa County Supervisor Shanelle Scales-Preston.

After the fire broke out Saturday afternoon, the community warning system issued a level 3 alert, which is the most severe.

Residents took to social media to underscore their concerns.

"We went outside to see what was going on and this is what greeted us. This is what I saw and what my kids saw out their bedroom window," said community activist Justin Gomez on Instagram, of the plume of smoke.

Getting alerts to go inside and not breathe the air terrified many nearby residents. Some feared the fire could escalate or could lead to an explosion.

"We, as Martinez residents, need accountability. There has been time and time again that this refinery has put us in harm and polluted this community," Gomez said. "And quite frankly, terrorized us with no recourse. We have not seen any enforcement or consequences to their actions."

He continued, "At some point, we have to ask ourselves - are the people inside this refinery capable of running this refinery and if they're not, what are you going to do about it as elected officials?"

Supervisor Shanelle Scales-Preston weighed in.

"Me being a new county supervisor, my goal is to make sure that we understand what's going on there at that refinery and get to the root cause of it. And I know with the Industrial Safety Ordinance in place there will be an investigation," said Supervisor Scales-Preston.

County health department Hazmat crews are still monitoring air quality.

Attorneys filed a lawsuit on behalf of Martinez residents in 2023 over a similar incident.

"If you ask me, the frequency of events is happening far too often and really more should be done to prevent this kind of thing from happening when we have refineries in such close proximity to people," said attorney Blair Kittle.

On their website, Martinez Refining Company said they are deeply sorry for the disruption and concern. There's no word on what caused the fire.