Martinez refinery expected to resume operations after 2 fires, multiple worker injuries

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A worker was injured following a fire at the Martinez Refining Company Wednesday night, according to the refinery.

It happened the night before the company was expected to restart some of its refinery process units for the first time since their last reported fire on February 1.

Contra Costa Health officials say the unit from Wednesday night's fire was not one of the ones being prepped for Thursday's restarting process.

"A generator at the refinery caught on fire while being refueled by a contract worker, who was transported offsite for medical evaluation and treatment," a spokesperson for the Martinez Refining Company said.

Anna Encarnacion, a member of Healthy Martinez, shot video of the refinery on her way home Wednesday night.

"When I got home, I saw there was flaring, I saw that there was smoke coming from the exact part that they said they weren't restarting which was really, really interesting right?" Encarnacion said.

Her daughter heard sirens coming from the refinery around 7:30 p.m. but neighbors say they didn't get an alert about what happened until an hour later at 8:30 p.m.

Despite Wednesday night's fire, the refinery's website says they're moving forward with restarting operations for the first time since the February 1st fire on Thursday.

Contra Costa Health Department's report says the fire at the Martinez Refining Company this month released cancer-causing chemicals into the air.

The company said 170 barrels of hydrocarbon materials burned in that fire which happened during planned equipment maintenance. It burned for three days.

Half a dozen workers were either injured or evaluated and released after that accident.

"I don't think that that's safe, I don't think that that's reasonable," Encarnacion said. "They initially said that it would be months that they would be offline and so why are you having to restart things?"

Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia says that the county's health department will be closely monitoring the startup of the refinery's new equipment.

"We are fully aware there's always risks when units are started up so there will be hazmat inspectors there to really monitor what's happening," Gioia said. "We take this very seriously, given the recent record of incidents and fires that have occurred at this refinery."

But neighbors are still calling for more information and better transparency.

"Slow down, address the things that need to be addressed," Encarnacion said. "Put the money into the things that need to get fixed properly, and stay open and communicate with us."

As far as Thursday's startup goes, the refinery says the process is expected to take about two weeks and there will be a potential for intermittent flaring.

Though they say, they plan to only flare if necessary for safety and reliability reasons.