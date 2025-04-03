Person injured after fire at Martinez Refining Company, health officials say

MARTINEZ, Calif. -- A fire at the Martinez Refining Company on Wednesday night has been extinguished and one person is injured, according to Contra Costa Health.

A hazmat team with Contra Costa Health responded to the fire, the department said around 8:20 p.m.

MORE: Martinez refinery fire released cancer-causing chemicals into air, new report shows

"We are monitoring to determine if there are any potential health concerns," said Contra Costa Health on social media. "At this time, we are not aware of any offsite impacts."

The refinery reported that someone suffered an injury from the fire and the Contra Costa Fire Protection District confirmed they were assisting with a medical emergency but didn't have information about the fire.

The refinery will be submitting a report to Contra Costa Health within 72 hours, the department said.