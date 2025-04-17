4 teens arrested in Santa Rosa on suspicion of attempted murder of 15-year-old: police

Four juveniles were arrested in Santa Rosa on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed, according to police.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Four juveniles were arrested in Santa Rosa on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed, according to police.

At about 8:20 a.m., Santa Rosa Police Department officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing in the area of Boyd Street and Hickory Circle.

Police found a 15-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds who fell to the ground. According to police, the teenager had several significant wounds and was bleeding heavily from his chest. Medical personnel rendered first aid and more lacerations were discovered on his wrist, head and neck. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers began an investigation at the scene and learned that the victim had been confronted along with his 15-year-old friend by about four or five male suspects who arrived in a vehicle as the two boys were waiting at a bus stop on Boyd Street.

"The suspects threatened the boys and yelled gang-related challenges," police said.

Four suspects accosted the victims and tried to rob them of their property and several of the suspects were brandishing knives.

"A physical confrontation ensued during the struggle over the property, and at one point, the victim was stabbed," police said.

The suspects then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene. A witness was able to provide a description of the vehicle and provided dispatch with the license plate number. Police learned that the vehicle had been reported as stolen.

Just before 9 a.m., a detective with the SRPD Gang Crimes Team located the suspects' vehicle parked and unoccupied in the 2900 block of Bay Village Circle. Additional detectives and uniformed officers went to the area and began surveillance of the car, police said.

At approximately 9:54 a.m., detective observed three males exit a nearby apartment and get into the suspect vehicle. An officer approached the parked vehicle in an effort to detain the three suspects, but one of them fled from the vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued. The suspect was eventually apprehended.

According to police, as officers attempted to detain the remaining two suspects at the vehicle, a second suspect ran from the vehicle. The suspect allegedly refused to comply with numerous commands from the pursuing officer to submit to arrest. Because the suspect was believed to be involved in an extremely violent crime, it was believed he posed a significant threat to public safety. The officer deployed his Taser, but the initial deployment was unsuccessful. The officer deployed the Taser a second time, with positive results, police said. The suspect was detained and did not sustain any injuries during his arrest.

All three suspects were arrested.

A search of the suspect's vehicle allegedly revealed a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing and an article of clothing belonging to one of the victims. One of the juvenile suspects was also allegedly found to be in possession of three folding knives of various sizes. A total of four knives were allegedly recovered from the vehicle.

As the investigation progressed a fourth suspect was identified and apprehended at another location.

The four suspects were arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, being in possession of a stolen vehicle, and participating in a street gang.

Three of the suspects are 15 years old and one is 16. Their names will not be released as they are juveniles.

The stabbing victim in this case was treated for serious injuries and admitted to the hospital for continued care. The second victim of the robbery did not sustain any injuries. There is no evidence to support that either victim is a gang participant or associate, according to police.