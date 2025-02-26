Student injured in stabbing at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A Santa Rosa high school student is recovering after being repeatedly stabbed in his classroom on Tuesday and police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect on suspicion of attempted murder, according to police.

Officers received a report just before 3 p.m. of a stabbing at Elsie Allen High School on Bellevue Avenue. A school administrator said the school was in lockdown after a 15-year-old boy had been stabbed and the suspect was being detained in an administrative office.

The victim received multiple stab wounds to his upper body and was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was in stable condition Tuesday night and is expected to survive, according to police.

Detectives with the gang task force took over the investigation and believe the two students were in class when they began fighting. At some point during the altercation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a black folding knife and stabbed the victim in his upper torso at least three times, all in the presence of 14 other students. The fight was broken up by a staff member in the classroom and a teacher from a neighboring classroom, according to police.

Police arrested the 15-year-old suspect and do not believe that any other students were involved. A black folding knife was allegedly recovered at the scene.

By 3:45 p.m., the school began releasing students one class at a time so that they could go home, police said.

Detectives are still investigating the reason for the altercation between the boys, the department said, but at this time, detectives do not believe it was a gang-motivated attack.

The suspect was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of attempted murder and being in possession of a weapon on school grounds.