North Bay high school stabbing victim's dad claims he was never notified son was hurt

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A high school principal in Santa Rosa is on paid administrative leave following a stabbing incident last week. Police say a student was stabbed by another student at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa.

The father of the teen victim is demanding answers after he claims the school never called to say his son had been wounded and taken to the hospital.

PREVIOUS STORY: Santa Rosa high school's principal on paid leave after campus stabbing: report

"I'm Jesse Trejo, dad of Christopher. The school didn't call us, and that happened inside the room," said Trejo.

Jesse Trejo recorded a video on Feb. 25, the day his 15-year-old son was stabbed three times by another student on campus.

"I called the school, they didn't answer, I left a voicemail, no call back," said Trejo.

Trejo came to campus, searching for his son after getting a call from a relative. He says administrators failed to contact the family about the stabbing. He demanded answers from the principal.

"I started asking him about my son, then he said we don't know who your son is. I told him he was the one who got injured, I asked him why didn't you call me? An hour and five minutes, I got no call," said Trejo.

Trejo's son was in the hospital for 10 days, recovering from his wounds. He says the teen recently transferred to Elsie Allan from Lake County, and all emergency contact information had been filled out at the school.

Santa Rosa City Schools says Principal Gabe Albavera was placed on paid administrative leave the day after the stabbing.

PREVIOUS STORY: Student stabbed by another student at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa, police say

In a statement, the school district said:

"During our investigation we have learned the staff took swift action to ensure the safety of everyone on campus, and we applaud them for that. However, we have also learned that some things may not have been done properly. Although this incident contributed to our decision, other factors played a role our in our decision to place Mr. Albavera on administrative leave."

A small group supporting Principal Albavera gathered outside district offices Friday, demanding answers on why he was removed after the stabbing.

Santa Rosa police say a 15-year-old was arrested for the stabbing and booked into juvenile hall on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Jesse Trejo had no comment about the principal's leave; he's focusing on his son's recovery.

"All I want is my son to be OK and get better," Trejo said.