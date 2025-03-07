Santa Rosa high school's principal on paid leave after campus stabbing: report

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Santa Rosa high school principal is on paid administrative leave a week after an on-campus stabbing.

The Press Democrat reports that Elsie Allen High School Principal Gabe Albavera has not returned to campus since the Feb. 25 stabbing.

PREVIOUS STORY: Student stabbed by another student at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa, police say

A classroom fight ended with one 15-year-old boy stabbing another multiple times.

The student was taken to the hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The victim's parent has criticized the principal because he was not contacted by high school administrators about the attack.