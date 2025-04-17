24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
FasTrak warning drivers of text scam that continues to be sent to mobile phones: Here's what to know

FasTrak does not use texts to request payment by text via website.

Bay City News logo
Thursday, April 17, 2025 2:11AM
SAN FRANCISCO -- FasTrak is warning of text messages being sent to customers claiming they have outstanding account balances and must pay in full or risk penalties or legal actions, the toll collector said Wednesday.

According to FasTrak, which operates the statewide toll system, some customers have received scam texts asking them to click on fraudulent websites to pay their bills.

"You have an outstanding toll," one of the text messages said. "Your toll account balance is outstanding. If you fail to pay by (a date or) April 19, 2025, you will face penalties or legal action."

RELATED: Officials warn about ongoing FasTrak scam as new versions continuously pop up

Customers are asked to visit bayareafastrak.org or call the customer service center at (877) BAY-TOLL (229-8655) to make payments.

FasTrak asks customers who have made payments via fraudulent websites to contact their bank or credit card company to report the charges.

