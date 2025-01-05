FasTrak warning drivers of new texting scam: Here's what to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A heads up about a new scam targeting toll roads and bridges across the state.

It also threatens the loss of your license or late penalties if you don't pay.

Officials with "Toll Roads," the company that operates FasTrak says it does not send text messages to non-account holders.

If you do have an account, you should ignore messages asking for specific amounts of money.

If you're unsure, you should go online and check your account.

ABC7 logged onto FasTrak's website on Sunday, and a Text Phishing Scam Advisory appeared.

This is an ABC7 News screengrab from FasTrak.org warning drivers about a text phishing scam taken on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.

It stated:

"Important Customer Advisory Regarding Nationwide Text Phishing Scam. California Toll Operators are advising drivers to disregard phishing texts being sent to their phones that detail a specific outstanding toll amount. If you receive a text and are unsure, please contact the tolling agency in your region. If you receive a phishing text, please file a complaint at www.ic3.gov. This is a site dedicated to sharing information on Internet crimes across law enforcement agencies."