It's 2025 and Bay Area bridge tolls are now $1 more expensive

It's January 2025, marking the start of another bridge toll increase for the Bay Bridge and any of the region's seven state-owned toll bridges.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Wednesday marks the start of a new year but unfortunately for Bay Area drivers, it also marks the start of another bridge toll increase.

The tolls are going up by a dollar.

Starting Wednesday morning, most drivers crossing the Bay Bridge or any of the region's seven state-owned toll bridges can expect to pay $8 per toll, instead of the previous $7.

This does not include the Golden Gate Bridge, which is operated by the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District and is on its own plan to increase tolls.

The voter-approved toll increase is the third in a series of three with the previous increase happening three years ago.

The Bay Area Toll Authority says money from this increase will go toward freeway improvements across the area and the purchase of new BART cars.

It will also contribute to an extension of the BART system, the Caltrain corridor, MUNI's transit vehicle fleet and the San Francisco Bay Ferry Service.

The Bay Area Toll Authority passed a series of increases that will ultimately see the price to cross a bridge hit $10.50 by the year 2030.

This increase is separate from the toll hike just approved by the Toll Authority in December that will ultimately see the brice to cross a bridge hit $10.50 by the year 2030.

ABC7 News talked to commuters who worry about the financial impact it will have on people who rely on crossing the bridges to work or see family.

"I don't think that's the way to do it," one commuter said. "You know, closing this, raising this. No. What are they doing with that money? Because I don't see any type of improvements."

The increase approved in December will be phased in over five years starting next January to help pay strictly for the maintenance and repair of the seven state-owned bridges across the area.

On January 1 of 2026, tolls go up from $8 to $8.50 for most drivers paying with Fastrak. Tolls will go up 50 cents every year until 2030 topping out at $10.50.

The tolls are even higher for those who do not use Fastrak, reaching $11.50 by 2030 for those who pay by mail.

A spokesperson for the Toll Authority said the board feels there were no other options available to raise the funds necessary to keep the bridges in good condition.