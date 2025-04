3-year-old dead after accidental shooting at Antioch home, police say

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A three-year-old is dead after shooting themselves with a gun in Antioch Tuesday night, police said.

Police say the incident happened around 6 p.m. at a home on Clearbook Road.

The say at this time, it appears to be an accident.

No names have been released.

Police say they will share more details as the investigation continues.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.