Sonoma State alum Jaylen Wells stretchered off court after hard fall during Grizzlies, Hornets game

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells was taken off the court on a stretcher after a scary fall at the rim with 1:10 left in the first half of Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Wells was going up for a dunk when he was fouled from behind by Hornets guard KJ Simpson. The foul was later upgraded to a flagrant foul 2 and Simpson was ejected.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells brings the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Wells was on the court for several minutes before being moved onto a stretcher and taken into the tunnel.

Wells, 21, was drafted with the No. 39 pick in last summer's draft and made an immediate impact for Memphis, averaging 10.5 points in just over 26.1 minutes this season.

