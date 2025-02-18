NBA star Jaylen Wells visits Sonoma State in push to save athletics, represents at All-Star Weekend

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Following NBA All-Star Weekend, Memphis Grizzlies star Jaylen Wells made a visit to Sonoma State on Monday, where he played for two years.

He wanted to formally speak to student-athletes and media after the university announced plans to cut the entire athletics department next year.

"I'm just hoping that we can find a way," Wells said. "I definitely think there's still hope."

He spoke to a gym packed full of student-athletes and coaches.

As a product of Sonoma State, Wells is showing he's got their back, weeks after learning of the university's plan to drop athletics.

"I'm not sure entirely how I'm able to help but that's just what I'm trying to do, to put it out there as much as possible," Wells said. "I feel like Sonoma State allowed me to have this platform today so I'm just doing my part and giving back."

Wells used the opportunity of playing during the NBA All-Star Weekend to draw attention to the Seawolves with a one-of-a-kind set of shoes.

"It was a random YouTuber from Italy, he just DM'd me and said 'Hey, I want to make a shoe for you,' and it just kind of matched up perfectly for All-Star Weekend so I asked him to do like a little Sonoma State tribute," he said.

It's something senior softball player Amari Houston was moved to see.

"He's doing everything he can so I just really appreciate everything he's doing to help save the program here," Houston said.

She says many of her teammates and coaches are still trying to figure out what's next.

"I didn't even know that it was a possibility that they were going to cut athletics," Houston said. "That was a shock to me so anything is possible at this point, so I'm also hopeful that things can turn around for sure."

Assistant golf coach Jess Stimack is calling Wells a 'beacon of light' during this time.

"That's what the kids need to see," Stimack said. "They need to see that there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Stimack says the community is behind Wells push to save the program.

"There's a lot of local people that are upset with this proposed cut to athletics and they're going to find out that through the fires and everything we've dealt with, this is a very strong community and we do our best when our back's against the wall," he said.

While Sonoma State says they appreciate Wells' passion and support, there are no updates to the university's plan.

Wells spoke directly to student-athletes, encouraging each one to stay positive.

"Obviously your sport has got you so far and you're blessed to be in this position regardless and if it is the athletics program that's gone, I believe any of them can find another place," Wells said.

Lawmakers are now getting involved too, holding a series of town hall meetings to hear from the community Friday February 21 at Sonoma State at 2 p.m.