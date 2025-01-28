NBA star, Sonoma State alum Jaylen Wells joins fight to save athletics program following budget cuts

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- The fight to save the sports department at Sonoma State University is getting some star power from the NBA's Jaylen Wells.

Last week, the school announced it would cut all of its athletic programs starting next year due to a whopping budget deficit. Now, Memphis Grizzlies player Jaylen Wells is showing support for his alma mater by raising awareness.

"Shocking, disappointing, definitely surprising," said Rich Shayewitz.

A lot of students and staff are feeling blindsided over Sonoma State University's decision to cut the entire athletics program, and file a complaint.

Sonoma State Men's Head Basketball coach, Rich Shayewitz, says he was blindsided like most of his players by the university's recent bombshell announcement it was eliminating all sports programs next season, due to a nearly $24 million dollar deficit.

"To hear the tradition is ending, it's disheartening it's heartbreaking," said Shayewitz.

But now, a new 6 foot 7 inch tall ally is emerging, Memphis Grizzlies Power Forward Jaylen Wells who played two seasons with coach Shayewitz at Sonoma State.

"He's just supportive in our fight, he doesn't want to see the program, not only our program but the entire department, he doesn't want to see anything at Sonoma State be cut so he's interested in doing what he can to help," Shayewitz added.

Jaylen Wells, Sonoma State's first NBA player is taking to social media to show his support for the #SaveSeawolvesAthletics movement, now gaining steam.

Wells, told a Memphis newspaper, "I don't know exactly what I can do to help at the moment, but I was just trying to bring awareness to it. I wouldn't have this platform today without them, so I just wanted to do anything I can to help."

Wells' teammates are taking notice like Ja Morant, one of the NBA's top players, he posted on X: Jaylan Wells, talk to me.

"He's involving his friends trying to spread the awareness of what's going on and hopefully he can help us," said Shaywitz.

Last week, coaches filed a complaint with the office of Civil Rights on behalf of minority athletes calling for an investigation into the school's decision which they say unfairly targets minority students.

"Complaint has been filed, we're looking at a class action lawsuit, lawyers are working pro bono to help us pursue every possible avenue," said Marcus Ziemer, Sonoma State Men's soccer coach.

On Thursday, the university resident plans to host a town hall meeting with students and facility to address the cuts.