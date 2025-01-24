Sonoma State alumni, facility furious over cuts to sports program, degrees due to budget deficit

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- There's anger and disbelief over this week's bombshell announcement that Sonoma State University will eliminate all of its athletic programs and some degrees to address a looming budget deficit.

Now, we are hearing from a famous Sonoma State alum, turned Los Angeles Dodger who's now determined to find a solution.

"If I'm being honest man, it hurts for sure," said O'Koyea Dickson.

Dickson says it was a curve ball he didn't see coming. He's a former Sonoma State baseball player, who got drafted by the LA Dodgers in 2011. He can't believe baseball and all sports will soon be gone on the Sonoma State campus.

"I'm frustrated and I know how much Sonoma State meant to me in my career because if it wasn't for Sonoma State, I don't know if I would have got drafted," said Dickson.

On Wednesday Sonoma State University announced sweeping cuts, of programs, degrees and faculty to address a nearly $24 million deficit for the 2025-26 school year.

"The reason I've had a job is because of all the student athletes," said Marcus Ziemer.

Zeimer is Sonoma State's longtime Men's Soccer Coach, soon to be out of a job.

"I'll be fine but the thing that really guts me is the program's gone. The history, we won a national championship. All these players, coaches, I'm sad for soccer and all the sports, just gone," said Ziemer.

Some academic programs have been chopped. Senior Jennifer Wiley just applied to the English Master's program, which has now been eliminated.

"I'm furious, I can't believe they would do this at the last minute to students with no prior notification, they accepted the application and took the $70 fee," said Wiley.

Sonoma State's President Emily Cutrer said in statement the move to close the budget gap wasn't an easy choice but ABC7 News has yet to speak with her in person.

The Chancellor of the CSU system, Mildred Garcia said she supports Sonoma State's choice to cut programs.

"Each of the CSU's 23 universities' budget circumstances are unique and each makes budget decisions based on their specific needs and priorities," Garcia said in a statement.

In the meantime, Dickson says he plans to meet with other alumni, even the governor to find a solution to keep sports on campus. He made this promise to student athletes.

"So we're going to find a way to figure this out for you guys, we're going to find a way to make sure there's baseball, basketball and everything else so you guys still have an opportunity," said Dickson.