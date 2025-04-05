8 alleged gang members arrested for San Jose murder in large-scale takedown, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Arrests have been made in the city of San Jose's first homicide of the year, from January 11.

The investigation led to a major gang crackdown in south Monterey County, with eight suspects arrested.

San Jose police said the investigation into it led to a large-scale coordinated operation in the city of Greenfield this week.

With suspects now in custody, the family grieving their loved one is hoping to get answers.

Wilson Martinez-Vazquez - his family says he was the man killed on Loma Verde Drive in San Jose.

The Santa Clara County coroner's office confirmed that Wilson Martinez-Vasquez was shot multiple times.

Speaking to ABC7 News in Spanish, his aunt Maria Martinez said he was 27-years-old he came to the U.S. from Honduras with dreams of a better life and better opportunities; she said she never imagined his life would end on the morning of January 11.

San Jose police say the eight men who were members of a gang left their homes in two different counties looking for trouble.

"They were armed with firearms and motivated to find and kill rival gang members," said San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph. "They targeted a specific San Jose neighborhood with their evil intent. Their victim, however, would be random and not personally known to the suspects."

That victim, Chief Joseph said, was Martinez-Vazquez.

Both his aunt and San Jose police said they are not aware of him being a member of a gang.

Police said the break in the investigation came through surveillance video and automated license plate readers.

Leading them more than 80 miles southwest of San Jose in the Monterey County City of Greenfield, where they carried out a large scale, multi jurisdiction operation.

"In total, over 100 San Jose officers were involved in the takedown operation," Chief Joseph said. "In total, we searched 14 residences, at least 20 vehicles, and conducted searches of seven prison cells."

The eight suspects ranged from 18 to 20 years old in age.

Police said they belong to a smaller subset of the Norteños street gang.

"The same gang is responsible for multiple violent crimes in Monterey County including a quadruple murder last March, where they shot a total of 11 people and a double homicide the previous month," Joseph said. "Members from this gang are also responsible for the shooting of a 6-year-old child at a baptism struck in the leg while surrounded by family during a sacred celebration."

Right now, Martinez said she feels a sense of calm following the arrests knowing the suspects aren't free but said she still wants answers as to why they took her life.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon.