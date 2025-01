Man fatally shot in San Jose neighborhood, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A man was fatally shot Saturday night in San Jose, police said.

The incident took place in the 3200 block of Loma Verde Drive, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said on social media.

No further information was immediately available.