5 suspected gang members arrested in fatal stabbing of 15-year-old at Santana Row, SJPD says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police said Monday that five people have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy at Santana Row on Valentine's Day.

Police say that the suspects were all gang members, but the victim had no gang affiliation.

Police said the victim was in the "wrong place at the wrong time."

A 13-year-old Campbell boy is suspected of carrying out the stabbing. He was booked into juvenile hall on homicide and felony assault charges, police said.

Three 16-year-olds were also booked into juvenile hall for felony assault, and an 18-year-old was booked into county jail for felony assault.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Santana Row around after reports of a fight between multiple people.

Police said they found a victim with one stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Police have not released the identity of the victim. But will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office and after notifying next of kin.

This incident is being investigated as the city's third homicide of the year. The San José Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact the SJPD tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.

Bay City News contributed to this report