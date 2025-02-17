Victim fatally stabbed at San Jose's Santana Row was 15-year-old boy, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police gave an update to Friday's deadly stabbing at Santana Row.

The person stabbed was a 15-year-old boy, SJPD said Sunday afternoon.

No arrests have been made.

On Friday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Santana Row around 7 p.m. after reports of a fight between multiple people.

Police said they found a victim with one stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

Police have not released the identity of the victim. But will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office and after notifying next of kin.

This incident is being investigated as the city's third homicide of the year. The San José Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact the SJPD tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.

Bay City News contributed to this report