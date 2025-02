Man suffering life-threatening injuries after stabbing at San Jose's Santana Row, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is suffering life-threatening injuries following stabbing at a shopping center in San Jose Friday night, according to police.

It happened at just after 7 p.m. in Santana Row, an upscale shopping district.

Police have blocked off parts of Olsen Drive.

No other information is known at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.