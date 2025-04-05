Ex-Santa Clara councilmember avoids jail time in 49ers perjury case

Former Santa Clara City Councilmember Anthony Becker will avoid time in jail after being found guilty in the 49ers felony perjury case last year.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Former Santa Clara City Councilmember Anthony Becker will avoid time in jail after being found guilty of felony perjury last year.

Becker lied under oath about leaking a report about the involvement of the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara politics.

"I want to first apologize to the people of Santa Clara for this long ordeal," Becker said in court Friday. "Additionally, I want to respect what the jury's decision was, despite my other disagreements. I respect the jury's decision and I respect this court."

In his first public comments made throughout his trial, Becker accepted responsibility for his felony perjury conviction.

PREVIOUS STORY: Santa Clara city councilmember indicted for lying about leaking report on relationship with 49ers

His words carried impact in court. Judge Javier Alcala saying without the show of remorse, Becker would have been incarcerated.

Instead, the court sentenced Becker to serve 40 non-consecutive days in the Sheriff's Work Program with two years probation.

"In terms of the sentence today, I think the judge sentenced him to jail and I think that was appropriate," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "He'll be allowed to serve that sentence on weekend work and doing something, at least, productive for the community. So, I think the judges decision was fair."

The sentence follows a two-yearlong legal battle after Becker lied about leaking a Civil Grand Jury Report to a San Francisco 49ers employee regarding the team's role in Santa Clara politics.

The 49ers spent millions of dollars trying to get Becker and others elected, including current Councilmembers Kevin Park and Suds Jain who spoke in support of Becker at Friday's sentencing.

"I believe he's learned a hard lesson," Jain said. "His is by no means an aggressive or violent person, in my opinion. So, I'm asking you to not give him jail time."

Becker ultimately avoided jail time, but Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor told us in a statement: "This sentence brings some accountability, but it also shines a harsh light on a deeper issue: a culture of political favoritism and special access that has no place in Santa Clara."

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen thinks Becker's apology was hollow and too late after not showing remorse throughout the trial. Rosen says public officials must be held to a higher standard.

"Defendant Becker's contempt for the law and our justice system will not stand," Rosen said. "It did not stand when he was convicted a few months ago and it does not stand today."

Becker, nor his attorneys, had a comment after the sentence.

A 49ers spokesperson, meanwhile, told us "we respect the outcome of the legal process."