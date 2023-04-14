Santa Clara city councilmember indicted for lying about leaking report on relationship with 49ers

Santa Clara City Councilman Anthony Becker has been indicted for lying about the leak of a report to the San Francisco 49ers.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara City Councilmember Anthony Becker has been indicted by a criminal grand jury for lying about the leak of a report that detailed an unethical relationship between several city council members and the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Becker committed perjury by falsely denying to the civil grand jury that he leaked the report.

The report, titled "Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Santa Clara City Council," was leaked to the 49ers' then Chief Communications Officer just days before it was set to be released in Oct. 2022.

The DA's Office also says that Becker leaked the report to a local media outlet.

In addition to a felony perjury charge, Becker has been charged with a misdemeanor for not keeping the report confidential.

If convicted of perjury, he faces up to four years in County Jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, April 17 in San Jose.

"Councilmember Becker violated the public's trust," DA Jeff Rosen said. "That an elected official would commit perjury and lie under oath before the grand jury strikes at the very heart of our justice system and requires accountability."

The DA's Office also says that the 49ers contributed over $3 million to Becker's 2020 and 2022 political campaigns.

Spokesperson for the 49ers, Brian Brokaw, provided this statement to ABC7 News:

"The 49ers have cooperated fully with the District Attorney's Office in their investigation, and will continue to do so. However, because this is an ongoing legal matter, the organization is not able to make any further comment at this time."

