Here's why Gov. Newsom is urging Oakland to update strict police pursuit policy

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to Oakland city leaders asking them to consider easing the city's strict rules on when police can engage in pursuits.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to Oakland city leaders asking them to consider easing the city's strict rules on when police can engage in pursuits.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to Oakland city leaders asking them to consider easing the city's strict rules on when police can engage in pursuits.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to Oakland city leaders asking them to consider easing the city's strict rules on when police can engage in pursuits.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom is urging Oakland city leaders to revise the city's police pursuit policy.

He sent a letter to Mayor Sheng Thao, the City Council, and the police department.

MORE: Gov. Newsom says CHP expanding patrols to reduce crime in Oakland

"CHP has brought to my attention that they observed criminals often fleeing with impunity because it's common knowledge that the Oakland Police Department's pursuit policy allows vehicle pursuits in only very limited circumstances," Newsom said in the letter. "I urge you to reconsider whether OPD should be permitted to pursue suspects in more circumstances."

This comes just two weeks after Governor Newsom deployed more CHP officers in Oakland to help crack down on crime.

At least 20 CHP officers are patrolling seven days a week.

MORE: San Francisco police commission votes to expand powers for chasing suspects

The Oakland police commission is reviewing the current policy and could recommend changes in the fall.

Oakland has had the same police pursuit policy since 2014.

Mayor Thao says she is "grateful to the Governor and CHP for their continued partnership to build a safer Oakland."