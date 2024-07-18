San Francisco police commission votes to expand powers for chasing suspects

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A change in the San Francisco Police Department's chase policy.

The city's civilian police commission voted 5-2 to adopt a revised policy, expanding the powers of police officers to chase suspects in their cars. It also OKs the use of drones to track wanted vehicles.

Voters passed Prop E in March, relaxing certain police policies. This is one of them.

Tensions have been brewing between commissioners about the policy's reporting requirement, which mandates annual stats from chases and on who's arrested.

"That would be a direction to the chief of police. But it would not be because Prop E requires it, and it is not required by law," said Alicia Cabrera with the SF Attorney's office while in session.

Police Commissioner Debra Walker: "So, should it be in the DGO? (Department General Orders)"

Cabrera: "That I leave up to the commission."

With that 5-2 vote by the commission, the answer was yes.

The policy now needs approval from the police union, which has indicated support.