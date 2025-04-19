Person dies in early-morning crash in Walnut Creek, police say

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- Police in Walnut Creek are investigating a fatal collision that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police responded to Ygnacio Valley Road between North Main Street and North California Boulevard at about 2:40 a.m., according to Lt. Holley Connors, the Walnut Creek Police Department's public information officer.

Connors said the collision involved a Tesla that was driving eastbound, but declined to release further details until the victim's next of kin was notified.

She said further updates would be provided Saturday evening.