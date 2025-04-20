SJ fire department reconsidering drug storage after audit reveals tampering, theft

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The arrest of a San Jose fire captain this week has firefighters reconsidering how they store drugs.

On Friday, Chief Robert Sapien spoke with ABC7 News about Captain Mark Moalem.

"Any time something like this happens, it is frankly devastating internally and externally to the organization," Sapien said.

The captain is accused of stealing drugs from a fire station.

PREVIOUS STORY: SJFD captain arrested for allegedly stealing drugs from fire station

The chief said the drugs are used by paramedics, typically locked up in a truck.

"One is for the control of severe pain, and the other is for the control of seizures generally," Sapien said.

The department said morphine sulfate and Versed are what their paramedics carry.

Morphine is an opioid and Versed is a sedative.

The chief said once he found out about tampering with the drug supply at one station, he directed staff to evaluate the entire inventory across the department.

An audit revealed out of 34 stations, a total of 17 appeared to have possible drug theft and tampering. Now, they're looking to double their efforts on ensuring security.

"We're evaluating storage procedures, distribution procedures, accountability procedures, we're evaluating new technologies that are available for securing and tracking individuals that make contact with containers and that sort of thing," Sapien said.

The captain is facing a child endangerment charge on top of the narcotics and burglary allegations. He has a previous history with substance abuse.

"Feel very disappointed and somewhat, quite frankly, angry that we're at this point with someone with such responsibility," Sapien said.

With responsibility comes great pressure.

First Responders of California is a virtual outpatient program that specially helps first responders with mental health or addiction.

"I think not only are we starting to destigmatize mental health, but we also need to destigmatize mental health in health care and first responders. Because at the end of the day, we're taking on most things that most people can't see or, or shouldn't see, or don't need to see or don't want to see. But they also need help," Sapien said.

The fire chief wants the community to know, during this investigation, they are fully operational.

"We take this matter with the utmost seriousness and every action and every action has been immediate. And we intend to move forward ensuring that it does not happen again," Sapien said.