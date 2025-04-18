SJFD captain arrested for allegedly stealing drugs from fire station

San Jose Fire Captain Mark Moalem was arrested on suspicion of burglary at one fire station, child endangerment, and narcotics violations after several containers of medications were tampered with or were missing.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A San Jose Fire Department captain was arrested Thursday after department officials discovered several containers of medications were tampered with or missing from at least one of the city's fire stations.

Fire Capt. Mark Moalem, who has worked at the department for more than 22 years and previously faced drug charges, was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary, child endangerment and narcotics violations, San Jose police said.

Fire Chief Robert Sapien Jr. said he was notified Monday that an inspection and restock of fire station medications had shown that "containers of controlled substances were found to be damaged and suspected to have been tampered with at a fire station."

After an audit was conducted, fire officials said it's suspected that drugs may have been removed and tampered with from up to 16 other fire stations in the city.

"I, along with the entire San Jose Fire Department, am beyond disappointed in the actions and crimes alleged thus far as they are antithetical to the mission and values of the department," Sapien said in a news release Thursday evening.

Moalem was last at a fire station on Tuesday, the chief said.

"We are looking into whether further actions are necessary in relation to patient care and will be swift to address any potentially impacted patients," the chief said.

Police said their investigation showed medications had been tampered with and some were missing, and detectives gathered evidence identifying Moalem as the primary suspect.

They obtained warrants for his arrest and to search his home, and on Thursday he was arrested. Police said that additional evidence was recovered linking Moalem to the alleged theft of controlled substances. Authorities didn't reveal what medications had been allegedly tampered with or taken.

Moalem was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of burglary at one fire station, child endangerment, and narcotics violations.

Moalem has worked at the city's fire department since July 2002. In 2013, he faced drug-related charges and received a deferred judgment, the department said. He met court requirements under the deferred judgment and was disciplined and required to submit to random drug testing over several years.

Mayor Matt Mahan said he was grateful that the city's police chief and city manager quickly opened an investigation after the fire department's discovery.

"Lives depend on our firefighters' ability to administer medical care during emergencies, which is why we take theft of controlled substances extremely seriously," Mahan said.