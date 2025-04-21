Names of some victims involved in deadly Marin Co. SUV crash shared as community continues to mourn

The community continues to mourn as the names of some of the teenage victims in Friday's deadly Marin County SUV crash are shared.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- We're learning more about the young lives lost in a tragic crash in West Marin County.

The CHP said four teenage girls were killed and two others injured on Friday night, when the SUV they were riding in crashed into a tree. All of them were students at Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo.

Easter Sunday service at Grace Church of Marin in San Anselmo began with a prayer for the young teenage victims of a horrible car crash. Six lilies were there to remember them.

"Several students at Archie Williams were in an accident Friday night. Some died. We have an opportunity this morning to grieve that," said Associate Pastor Jeremiah Hill.

Two of the six teenage victims survived but were critically injured. The Volkswagen SUV the girls were riding in crashed into a tree on San Geronimo Valley Rd in West Marin.

Four high school students have died and two are injured after an SUV crashed into a tree in San Geronimo Valley in Marin County, the CHP said.

Dozens of people were stopping at the scene Sunday to hug one another and leave flowers and grieve lives lost.

"I met her when we were 7 in the 'Nutcracker' together," said Kendall Surrusco.

Surrusco was talking about her good friend, 14-year-old Olive, one of the crash victims who died. Olive's family is setting up a GoFundMe in her memory.

"Olive was super funny and brightened up the mood. So funny," Surresco said.

Fifteen-year-old Ada Kepley also died, her family telling ABC7 News: "Ada was a kind soul and gifted artist with an irreverent sense of humor that made people feel joyful and included. We miss her dearly and are struggling to process the loss of many young lives cut short."

Sixteen-year-old Josy Osborn is also being remembered. In a statement, her parents said: "She was a firecracker with a bright smile and a personality that could light up a room. Her big dreams were as big as her personality, and she had so much more to do in this life."

"I just feel like I've gone through so many stages of grief in the past 24 hours. It's really been too much. I've been numb. I've been sick," said Juliet Camhy.

A teen named Marley survived the crash, still hospitalized with critical injuries. A GoFundMe is helping her parents with growing medical expenses.

"It's just heartbreaking, I'm a parent of four teenagers. You just immediately think about the loss these parents are experiencing. I can't imagine," said Sarah Marshall from Fairfax.

The CHP said the cause of the crash is under investigation. The Tamalpais Union High School District says grief counselors will be supporting students and staff on Monday morning.

Surrusco says her classes won't be the same.

"I feel like I'm going to walk in there, and they're still going to be there. I'll see them walking around the halls. It's hard to believe, crazy," she said.