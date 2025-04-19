4 killed, 2 injured after SUV crashes into tree in Marin Co., CHP says

Four people have died and two are injured after an SUV crashed into a tree in San Geronimo Valley in Marin County, the CHP said.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A fourth person has died following a solo-vehicle crash in the North Bay Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol said an SUV slammed into a tree and then burst into flames.

There were six people in the vehicle. Three died at the scene, and one person died at the hospital.

Two people remain critically injured.

The crash happened on San Geronimo Valley Drive near Woodacre around 7:30 p.m.

The CHP has not released the age of the victims or what caused the crash.

"It was a solo vehicle into a tree. And that the vehicle caught on fire. We later learned there were 6 occupants. Three were transported critical to Marin Community Health. Three were later pronounced deceased on scene. And one more was pronounced decease at the hospital. The other two are in critical condition and we are following up currently with that," said Sergeant Clyde Ostler.

San Geronimo Valley Drive has since reopened.