3 killed in fiery Tesla Cybertruck solo crash in Piedmont, police say

Three people are dead after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed in Piedmont early Wednesday morning and caught fire, police say.

Three people are dead after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed in Piedmont early Wednesday morning and caught fire, police say.

Three people are dead after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed in Piedmont early Wednesday morning and caught fire, police say.

Three people are dead after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed in Piedmont early Wednesday morning and caught fire, police say.

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Three people are dead and one is injured after a solo vehicle crash in Piedmont early Wednesday, police say.

A Tesla Cybertruck crashed at Hampton road and King Avenue just after 3 a.m., where it also caught on fire.

Piedmont Police Captain Chris Monahan says that the truck "jumped the curb, struck a cement wall, and then wedged in between the wall and a tree."

The truck notified 911 of the crash, and police say moments later a second car pulled up to the scene and the driver managed to pull one person out of the Cybertruck.

This person was taken to the hospital, but it is unclear what their condition is.

Officers found the Cybertruck on fire when they got to the scene.

Police have blocked off the portion of the street where the crash happened and say it is a residential neighborhood.

The cause of the crash and the relation of the people in the car are still unknown.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.