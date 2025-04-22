Marin Co. crash survivor's family details what happened before tragic accident that killed 4 teens

As a community continues to mourn the victims of the deadly Marin County SUV crash, one survivor's family speaks out on tragedy.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- We're learning more about the young lives lost in a terrible crash in West Marin County last Friday.

The California Highway Patrol said four teenage girls were killed and two others injured when the SUV they were riding in hit a tree.

The Tamalpais Unified School District has identified the victims as: 9th grader Olive Koren and 10th graders Jocelynn Osborn, Sienna Katz, and Ada Kepley as the four who were killed.

Two teens survived: Elsa Stranczek and Marley Barclay. ABC7 News spoke with Marley's family.

The community continues to mourn as the names of some of the teenage victims in Friday's deadly Marin County SUV crash are shared.

"Marley has a long painful road of recovery ahead of her," Jessica Glantz, Mother of Marley Barclay.

The family of 14-year-old Marley Barclay spoke Monday outside UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland where Marley is being treated for injuries after the terrible crash which killed four of her friends.

"Our hearts are with the families of the four beautiful young souls, lost far too soon," said Glantz.

Marley's mom Jessica says her daughter left home around 7 p.m. walking to downtown Fairfax to meet up with her friends including the driver of the car. She says they headed to Woodacre.

"Marley did share they were all wearing seatbelts. What Marley does remember, they were going around a blind turn and another car of veered into their lane," said Glantz.

Marley told her mother, the driver of the SUV the girls were riding in swerved and hit a tree. Four teens inside died. Marley and another teen survived.

"There's been a lot of speculation about what caused the tragedy. We can tell you that there's absolutely no evidence that any alcohol was involved," Glantz added.

Four high school students have died and two are injured after an SUV crashed into a tree in San Geronimo Valley in Marin County, the CHP said.

All of the teens attended Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo.

In a statement, Tamalpais Union High School District Superintendent, Tara Taupier said: 'This is a time of immense pain for our school and district family. Counseling and grief support services are available this week and in the weeks ahead for all students and staff across Tam District schools."

"She was funny, everything coming out of her mouth was hilarious," said Christine Alden-O'Neil.

Family friend Christine Alden-O'Neill is talking about 15-year-old Ada Kepley, a young life cut short.

"She had no idea how beautiful she was. She was that 15-year-old just starting to blossom phase of life, the wind her sales was just starting to take hold," set Alden-O'Neill.

Other victims include 16-year-old Jocelynn Osborne. Her family says she was a firecracker with a big smile. And Sienna Katz, described as vibrant and smart. A GoFundMe is raising money to support her family.

The CHP would not comment about any details of the crash. Their investigation is still ongoing.