Loren Taylor concedes to Barbara Lee in Oakland mayor's race: 'incredibly proud of the race we ran'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Former Oakland City Councilmember Loren Taylor conceded to former Congresswoman Barbara Lee on Saturday in the race for Oakland mayor.

Taylor said he called Lee and congratulated her.

In a statement, he wrote:

"This morning I called Congresswoman Barbara Lee to congratulate her on becoming the next Mayor of Oakland.

While the outcome was not what we worked for and hoped for, I am incredibly proud of the race we ran. Our campaign started as the underdog-most didn't expect us to come this far or make it this close. We gained the support of nearly half the voting population despite having political insiders and labor unions spend heavily, spread lies, and rally against our efforts, and your hopes for the city. Thanks to the heart, grit, and vision of our fearless team and supporters, we built a movement that resonated across Oakland, echoing the national dialogue about the waning relevance of a Democratic Party that puts old-guard politics over improving the lives of everyday people. I pray that Mayor-Elect Lee fulfills her commitment to unify Oakland by authentically engaging the 47% of Oaklanders who voted for me and who want pragmatic results-driven leadership.

To my campaign team, volunteers, and every person who knocked on a door, made a call, hosted a house party, or simply believed in the possibility of a better Oakland-thank you from the bottom of my heart. You showed what's possible when people come together with purpose and passion.

We ran this campaign with integrity, with bold ideas, and with an unshakable commitment to the people of this city. That doesn't end this weekend. My love for Oakland runs deep, and I'll continue doing the work-lifting up the community, holding our leaders and systems accountable, and pushing for the equity, safety, and opportunity every Oaklander deserves.

Thank you, Oakland."

After the election on Tuesday, Taylor was leading Lee in the race. But by Friday, Lee took the lead with 52% of the vote after ranked-choice voting ahead of nearly 5,000 votes.

Taylor is at 47%.

The Alameda County Registrar's Office said on Friday there are about 300 vote-by-mail ballots that need to be checked for signatures. Ballots postmarked by Election Day will still be accepted through Tuesday of next week.

Analysts told ABC7's Monica Madden on Friday, it will be very difficult for Taylor to overcome that gap.

"What we've seen a lot of in Oakland is late-breaking ballots tend to break for the progressive candidates. It ended up being a really close race. I think Loren Taylor ran a really good race against a really established politician," said Jim Ross, a political consultant.

Lee's campaign is not declaring victory quite yet, calling the results a "wonderful way to end the week."

If the results hold, Lee would serve as the city's top leader until 2026 completing the term of former Mayor Sheng Thao who was recalled in November.

Lee would be the first Black female mayor of Oakland.

