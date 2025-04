Police investigating deadly shooting in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one person is dead after a shooting in Pittsburg, police say.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Belle Harbor Circle.

Contra Costa Fire was dispatched to the scene just before 7:20 p.m.

Police have not released the victim's identity or how many people were involved.

Authorities are currently investigating the scene to discover what led up to the shooting.

There is no word on any arrests.