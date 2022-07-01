Society

After the Weather with Spencer Christian

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From ABC7 News, Spencer Christian relies on his more than 50 years as a broadcast journalist and weathercaster to bring you conversations from unique perspectives.

From difficult dialogue on race relations and climate change, to amusing anecdotes and deeply personal revelations, Spencer and his guests will explore a wide range of topics.

LISTEN: ABC7's 'With Authority' podcast

The goal is to engage with interesting people and find out what's really on their minds -- to hear their stories and learn about their journey.

Listen to the latest episode below, or wherever you listen to podcasts.



Also check out ABC7's sports podcast 'With Authority' here.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocelebrityweatherpodcastu.s. & worldtalk show
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: New details uncovered in stabbing at SF Walgreens
Bay Area CEO charged with 1992 murder of Laurie Houts
2 dead, 3 wounded at 4 separate 7-Eleven stores in California: Police
Fire that shut down I-880 in Oakland fully contained, officials say
Doctors must offer abortion if mom's life at risk, Biden admin says
Bay Area doctor plans for floating abortion clinic in Gulf of Mexico
Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares
Show More
Biden celebrates passage of gun law at White House
Washburn Fire: Sprinklers protecting giant sequoias, 2,340 acres burn
Dust devil creates chaotic scene at Las Vegas resort pool
Bay Area plays key role in Ukraine evacuation efforts
Biden reveals the Webb Telescope's stunning first image
More TOP STORIES News