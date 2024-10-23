East Bay high school assistant principal attacked at homecoming dance, district says

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District says a student from another school assaulted California High School's assistant principal.

Bay Area high school assistant principal attacked at homecoming dance The San Ramon Valley Unified School District says a student from another school assaulted California High School's assistant principal.

Bay Area high school assistant principal attacked at homecoming dance The San Ramon Valley Unified School District says a student from another school assaulted California High School's assistant principal.

Bay Area high school assistant principal attacked at homecoming dance The San Ramon Valley Unified School District says a student from another school assaulted California High School's assistant principal.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay school district is condemning an attack on an administrator at a homecoming dance.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District says a student from another school assaulted California High School's assistant principal.

ABC7 News obtained a letter sent by the superintendent to the school community.

MORE: 2 teens missing after Bay Area homecoming dance found safe, district says

The school district says the two teens missing since they left a Friday night homecoming dance at San Lorenzo High School have been found safe.

It says the assistant principal approached two students in the California High School's parking lot during Saturday's dance.

One of the students attacked the staff member and ran off.

The district says police arrested a juvenile the same night.

The district believes both students went to another San Ramon Valley school.