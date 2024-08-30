14-year-old arrested after stabbing another student during fight at Santa Rosa school: police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A student stabbed another student during a fight Friday afternoon at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa, police said.

Santa Rosa police spokesperson Sgt. Patricia Seffens said a 14-year-old boy stabbed a 13-year-old boy, who was taken to a hospital in stable condition as of 2:15 p.m. with "minor" stab wounds.

Police received the call at about 12:30 p.m. and arrested the older boy.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fight, including whether anyone else was involved.