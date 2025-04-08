Bay Area farmers markets face uncertain future as it braces for impact of Pres. Trump's tariffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Donald Trump's tariffs are hitting everything from big businesses to those who do their business on main street.

California farmers generate billions of dollars annually, but now face a cloudy future.

Uncertainty loomed Sunday at a San Francisco farmers market as local farmers brace for the impacts of President Trump's tariffs.

"Since the tariffs have just gone into effect, a lot of the detrimental impacts of it haven't been felt yet. But we do expect a lot of bad effects that are going to happen to our farmers when it comes down to it," said Steve Pulliam, executive director, Heart of the City Farmers Market.

Nick Cipponeri is a third-generation farmer - exporting almonds across the globe. "They go everywhere, you know, China, Europe," he said.

But he's worried those sales could soon be slowed by a trade war.

China's already upped tariffs on almonds in response to Trump's tariffs.

"It's a supply and demand thing. So we'll basically have more supply because we can't export. They'll stop purchasing as many almonds. So really, supply and demand. The idea is to try to sell almonds domestically," said Cipponeri.

For many of these farmers, there's also growing concern over the potential impacts on the cost of everything from fertilizer to farming equipment.

Pulliam said, "They have to worry about equipment costs, irrigation costs, and all those kinds of things. A lot of that stuff, unfortunately, comes from China, and those costs are certainly going to rise."

And those rising costs are likely going to get passed onto to these customers.

"It's going to be a problem that's going to be a problem. So I guess we're just trying to get it in before the tariff really hits us hard. I know once it gets up there, I'm not going to be able to afford it," said Juthaporn Chaloeicheep, a San Francisco resident.

In the meantime, the call is out to support these farmers.

Rudy Jimenez, a farmer, said, "I think get educated and connect to your local farmers and support the farmers market. Come everyday. It's important. We need more people."

"I hope everyone appreciates the work these guys do to bring food to our communities and do everything they can to support them," said Pulliam.