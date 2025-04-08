TSA advises travelers to plan ahead as Real ID deadline looms

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After years of delays, the deadline to get a Real ID is finally upon us.

That deadline is May 7.

First passed into law back in 2005, the Real ID is meant to create a greater level of security at airports and government facilities.

Despite being two decades in the making, millions of Americans still don't have Real IDs.

According to the California DMV, around 18.6 million people in the state had a Real ID as of February. That's about 55% of all the IDs issued in California - leaving around 45% of people without one.

Lorie Dankers, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, says for those 45% who want to fly at any of the nation's airports, they'll have to show another form of identification in order to get on a plane.

"The passport card, the passport itself, military ID works, lawful permanent resident cards," she said.

Airports have been advertising the new rules for years now. But travel experts say people should still expect some delays in the weeks ahead if they're flying.

"I think there will be some confusion probably when this first rolls out. I would expect longer lines at security so just be prepared for that," said Clint Henderson, managing editor of The Points Guy.

The TSA says while May 7 is the deadline to get a Real ID, there will be some flexibility for a period of time for those flying with a non-compliant ID.

"If you don't have that, you are going to receive additional screening. You'll be delayed at the checkpoint. We hope you don't miss your flight. But at this, point we need to make sure that those who can't meet that requirement will have to prove they are who they say they are," Dankers said.

That's why Dankers tells us if you still don't have a Real ID, the best thing for you to do is get one as soon as possible.

The California DMV says it is experiencing an increase in the number of people trying to get Real IDs currently.

In order to meet demand, the agency is opening some offices, including those in Fremont and Pleasanton, an hour early to help.