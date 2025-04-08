Man shot outside Chevron gas station, McDonald's in Bay Point, authorities say

The shooting happened in the side parking lot of the Chevron and spilled over into the McDonald's drive thru lane

BAY POINT, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was shot outside a busy Chevron gas station and in the drive thru lane of the McDonald's in Bay Point in the middle of Monday afternoon.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office isn't saying much about the case.

Video shows the shooting victim on the ground in the drive thru lane of the McDonald's on Bailey Road, near Highway 4. Witnesses say they heard at least two gunshots.

"I was inside. I only heard the shots. I could hear some screams but I didn't come out to see what happened," said one witness in Spanish.

A short time later, the shooting victim was wheeled to an ambulance and taken to the hospital. While he was alive at the scene, his current condition is unknown.

Around the same time, another man was taken into custody at the neighboring Chevron gas station. His face is blurred in the video because he has not been officially charged with a crime.

This is what was heard on police dispatch:

"Multiple gunshot wounds and person here is saying that the person responsible is at Chevron. Trying to make contact with the suspect inside Chevron, supposed to be an employee."

In fact, one witness that we spoke with at McDonald's showed us where everything happened. He told us the man taken away in handcuffs is the manager at Chevron. The Contra Costa Sheriff's office has not confirmed that. They only say the investigation is ongoing.

A neighbor told ABC7 News he sees deputies responding to incidents in the Chevron parking lot on Bailey Road nearly every night. In this case, the shooting happened in the side parking lot and spilled over into the McDonald's drive thru lane.

Investigators say information concerning the circumstances here won't be released until Tuesday at the earliest, leaving many in this neighborhood wondering why this happened.