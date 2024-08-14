Are Santa Rosa schools safe? Here's how the district is addressing issues as students return

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The summer is officially over for students of the Santa Rosa City Schools district.

The new academic year will begin on Wednesday and will look different than those of the past.

After struggling with numerous fights, gang issues, and even a stabbing death on campuses in recent years, the district says student safety is a top priority.

"What we've done is increase staffing. I think one of the big changes that took place towards the end of last year was the changes in terms of campus supervisors," said SRCS School Board President Omar Medina.

He says in addition to increasing the number of staff, the board has also passed a measure that would allow a law enforcement presence to come back onto campuses.

Safety and violence issues continue at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa, where police say an intoxicated 16-year-old boy wearing a ski mask was trespassing and threatened a student with a knife.

That move, although not ready to be implemented yet, is a welcome sign to many parents.

"I think that we've definitely been heard. I feel like there is a willingness to listen and collaborate to improve," said Stephanie Taylor.

Last school year saw many intense school board meetings with both parents and teachers expressing their concerns over safety.

Kathryn Howell is the head of the Santa Rosa Teachers Association.

She too is happy with the steps the district has taken.

"We're trying to eliminate the danger but also eliminate the fear that kids might bring with them to school that it is not a safe place," Howell said.

Santa Rosa students, parents and educators came together to discuss school safety after a 16-year-old was stabbed and killed at Montgomery High.

Beyond keeping everyone safe, cell phones have also been a major topic of discussion.

Medina says two of the district's high schools have new rules that crack down on cell phone use during school hours.

"We've seen the impact of cell phones with bullying, with ties to social media, the use of them in recordings," he said.

While the policies are limited to each respective school, Medina says he thinks a district-wide approach is needed.

"Parents want to be able to communicate with their students and so that's a balance that we kind of have to figure out," said Medina.

With so many new students entering the district for the first time, Howell says she's excited to get to work.

"I want to be that teacher for somebody. Somebody that otherwise would fall through the cracks," she said.

The district's new superintendent is also expected to introduce herself to students on Wednesday.