1 teen injured, another arrested after stabbing at South San Francisco High School, police say

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- One teen was taken to a hospital and another was arrested following a stabbing reported at South San Francisco High School on Friday, according to police.

South San Francisco police responded shortly after noon to the campus at 400 B St. on a report of a stabbing and learned that a 16-year-old was injured and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

A 14-year-old was identified as the stabbing suspect and taken into custody, police said.

South San Francisco police did not release any details about what led to the stabbing but are asking anyone with information or videos of the attack to contact their Criminal Investigations Bureau at (650) 877-8900 or tips@ssf.net.