SF Cherry Blossom Festival brings thousands to Japantown, gives small businesses big boost

San Francisco Japantown's 58th annual Cherry Blossom Festival is a big boost to some small business owners that have been struggling.

San Francisco Japantown's 58th annual Cherry Blossom Festival is a big boost to some small business owners that have been struggling.

San Francisco Japantown's 58th annual Cherry Blossom Festival is a big boost to some small business owners that have been struggling.

San Francisco Japantown's 58th annual Cherry Blossom Festival is a big boost to some small business owners that have been struggling.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people were filling the streets of San Francisco's Japantown for the 58th annual Cherry Blossom Festival. The event is a big boost to some small business owners that have been struggling.

Japantown was the place to be this weekend. Thousands were filling the streets in search of food, drink, and, of course, cherry blossoms.

"We're excited to welcome everyone to Japantown to explore. It's a great reason to come out and see what there is," said Ryan Okada from the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Okada says San Francisco's Cherry Blossom Festival is a true classic, celebrating Japanese culture, with ancient traditions and some new ones.

The Sunday weather was near perfect if you like it toasty. Vanessa Shubin bought a parasol.

MORE: Thousands flock to San Francisco Tenderloin for neighborhood's 1st-ever Eid street fair

"I had to have it, was a necessity today. We were expecting fog. I said, 'OK, I'll spend some money on the umbrella,'" Shubin said.

This year's festival is pivoting to more side streets due to Japantown's Peace Plaza undergoing renovations.

The expanded festival footprint is giving an economic boost to small businesses, like SF 76, which sells imported Japanese goods.

"Even in the last few days, I've had people say, 'I never knew the store was here.' This is great. It's been great, especially after the pandemic. A lot of businesses took a financial hit," said store manager Elena de la Fuente.

"For today, we have charcoal-grilled chicken yakitori," said Eunji Kim.

MORE: Gilroy Garlic Festival announces summer 2025 return at new location

Eunji Kim's restaurant, Kanje, is having one of the busiest weekends in months.

"Been very slow weekdays. Only busy on weekends, but not busy busy," Kim said.

"Obviously we see massive crowds every year. It helps long-standing businesses as well as our nonprofit organizations," Okada said.

"It's great to take in a lot of culture, experience new things, open your horizons," Shubin said.

The Cherry Blossom Festival continues next weekend.