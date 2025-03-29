Gilroy Garlic Festival announces summer 2025 return at new location

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- A beloved Bay Area event is making a big comeback for the first time in six years.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival is returning this summer, the association announced on Friday. Guests will be able to once again partake in the event's signature garlic dishes, arts and crafts and live entertainment.

However, space is limited. Coordinators say the event will allow up to 3,000 guests per day and will do a presale of tickets.

The garlic festival hasn't had a full event since the tragic 2019 mass shooting at Christmas Hill Park. Three people were killed and 17 were injured.

A small drive-thru event took place in 2021, but the association announced the festival's permanent closure in 2022.

There were also similar events held in the Central Valley.

The revival of the Gilroy Garlic Festival will take place July 25 through July 25 at Gilroy Gardens.