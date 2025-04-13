Shopper and worker violently assaulted at Oakland Chinatown supermarket

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen on surveillance video assaulting a supermarket employee and a bystander in Chinatown.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday at Won Kee Supermarket.

Investigators say the confrontation began when a store employee asked to inspect the man's bag before allowing him into the market.

OPD says the suspect became agitated and responded by punching and kicking the worker.

Surveillance video, provided to ABC7 News was so graphic, parts could not be shown.

Security footage also shows a shopper attempting to intervene, then the suspect attacks the bystander using a shopping cart. The suspect then walked away from the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Oakland Police Department.