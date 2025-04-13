Man shot, in critical condition following police standoff in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police shot a man outside a Berkeley home on Sunday.

Police received a call just before 7 a.m. about a woman screaming for help inside a home along University Ave. and McGee Ave, and investigating this as possible domestic violence incident.

Officers say a man threatened to shoot, and police shot him after he came out of the building with a firearm.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The area remains closed as police investigate.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, Berkeley police said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.