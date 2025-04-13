24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot, in critical condition following police standoff in Berkeley

KGO logo
Sunday, April 13, 2025 7:14PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police shot a man outside a Berkeley home on Sunday.

Police received a call just before 7 a.m. about a woman screaming for help inside a home along University Ave. and McGee Ave, and investigating this as possible domestic violence incident.

Officers say a man threatened to shoot, and police shot him after he came out of the building with a firearm.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The area remains closed as police investigate.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, Berkeley police said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW